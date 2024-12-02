Belgium: ecommerce business not in line with neighbouring countries

Despite this aspect, local e-tailers may develop more ecommerce opportunities for clients that are currently not being satisfied with other services. Furthermore, those local retailers with physical stores could use their outlets and available expertise to offer more service to customers. The dominance of foreign retailers is seen as an advantage for local sellers.

Presently, ecommerce represents 3% of total retail sales, whereas the European average is about 5%. Still, 35% of Belgian orders are made from foreign web shops.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation for mature and emerging markets.