Belgium: Colruyt Group chooses Seamless m-payments solution SEQR

As of this month, the web shops Collishop, Dreamland and Dreambaby will be the first out to offer SEQR as a method of payment via the payment gateway of Ingenico Payment Services (formerly Ogone). Rollout in all physical stores is planned for phase two.

In Belgium, McDonald’s is already collaborating with Seamless, and SEQR has now been integrated in the Ingenico Payment Services Platform, enabling the online payments with SEQR. All web shops that are part of the Colruyt Group will be the first to launch SEQR followed by the physical stores Colruyt, Okay, Bio-Planet, Spar Retail, Dreamland and Dreambaby.

Also, Belgium is the first market where Seamless will route payments for SEQR through SEPA. Regardless of bank, consumers all over the euro area can authorize access to debit their bank account when paying with SEQR. After downloading SEQR, the customer grants SEQR permission to charge the owed sums to his/her bank account via SEPA direct debit.

In recent news, Seamless has teamed up with Mecenat, an European provider of student ID/discount cards to enable students to connect their Mecenat card to the SEQR app and access targeted student offers from the stores and restaurant providing SEQR as a method of payment.