Belgium bank KBC integrates Paypal into its mobile app through open banking

The integration is part of a wider open banking effort by KBC Group, which allows customers to access their third-party banking needs directly through the KBC mobile app. According to bank representatives, consulting and using all financial data in one app is a clear question from its customer and the integration of Paypal allow customers to not only follow the purchases they bought with the familiar KBC or Bancontact payment button, but they can now also follow up on their Paypal account.

KBC said it was the first bank in Belgium to allow multi-banking through its mobile app starting in March 2018, when it allowed customers to check the balances of their other accounts. KBC customers can access information from accounts with Argenta, Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis and ING.