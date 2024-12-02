Belgian fintech Digiteal raises EUR 1 mln for e-invoicing tool

Founded in 2015, Digiteal offers a personal assistant to manage their e-invoices and online payments. The funding round comes in the wake of the PSD2 directive, which will come into full force in September 2019, and with which the startup is already compliant. As a payment institution, Digiteal is approved by the National Bank of Belgium and is therefore subject to very strict rules in terms of equity, IT security, and other matters.

The round was supported by existing shareholders EASI and LeanSquare, as well as new private investors via the crowdfunding platform Spreds, and Novalia. According to Digiteal, the capital increase will allow the startup to move forward: providing more trusted payments, being the first company to support the European standard for electronic invoicing PEPPOL for individuals, and deploying Digiteal across Europe.