The bank will be the first one to bring Bancontact card support to Apple’s in-house payment platform, aiming to smooth online transactions and help customers enjoy a seamless, fast, and secure payment process.

Belfius is one of Belgium’s major banks who has launched Apple Pay support for its customers earlier in July 2022. However, until now, Apple Pay has only worked with Belfius credit cards using the Visa and Mastercard networks, while none of the cards from the Bancontact network works with Apple’s payment app.

Bancontact is a local interbank network that competes with both Mastercard and Visa and will work closely with Maestro to make their debit cards available on Apple Pay, although an exact date was not shared yet.