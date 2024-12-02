Belarus ventures to allow users buy traditional assets with cryptocurrencies

VP Capital and Larnabel Ventures, two IT-focused venture companies, say that it is the world’s first regulated tokenized securities exchange.

Per sources close to the development, the platform issued 150 types of tokens that directly track the value of 150 traditional financial instruments, including shares of highly reputed companies like Apple, as well as gold, oil and several other precious metals, and users of the system can seamlessly invest in these assets.

As part of measures to eliminate money laundering and other unlawful practices, users are required to undergo proper KYC procedures.

Just like Malta and Gibraltar, Belarus has since put in place amenable laws to govern its IT, fintech, and cryptocurrency industries, making the eastern European nation a hub for all thing distributed ledger technology (DLT) and cryptoassets.