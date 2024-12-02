Belarus to launch small-scale e-procurement platform

This small-scale e-procurement platform is meant for purchasing goods that cost 50-300 base amounts, as well as for procurement procedures based on failed competitive bidding. The online format will make procurement processes more transparent for participants of the bids, law enforcement and regulatory authorities. The decision to set up such a platform was necessitated by the amendments to the procurement law. In line with them, all procurement operations should be done online.

The new online platform is expected to enhance competition, including due to the participation of small and medium-sized businesses, cut costs and optimise spending of public funds. Now that small-scale procurement is more open and simple, more businesses will be able to explore new markets.

The National Marketing Center has developed a single state information and analysis system of procurement management. The National Marketing Center will start operating this system in July 2019. Director of the National Marketing Center noted that purchases from one source account for about 60% of public procurement.