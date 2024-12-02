Belarus: 3 in 4 internet users buy online - report

The share of Belarusian internet users who shop online has reached 75 percent, the same source reports. Over half of those online shoppers buy home appliances and mobile devices. Computers and laptops were also very popular products purchased online, as 43% of online consumers bought these at least once. 38% of shoppers bought concerts or theater tickets, while 36% opted for tickets for planes and trains.

In terms of preferred payment methods, customers in Belarus (60 percent of online users) are still eager to pay for their goods ordered online by cash on delivery. Less popular are credit card, which are used for online payments by 13% of Belarusian online consumers. The least popular payment method is via a mobile phone, with only 0.3% having ever used this option.

Research was conducted at the beginning of 2014.

