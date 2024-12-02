Behold the premiered Amazon Dash-powered devices that reorder customer supplies

The first batch includes select Brother printers, a GE washing machine, and the Gmate SMART blood glucose monitor. In some cases, customers may have already purchased devices that are compatible with Amazon Dash Replenishment, but couldn’t yet take advantage of the feature.

That’s now changing, as those with supported printers, Gmate devices, or GE washers will be able to activate Dash Replenishment using either the company’s website or app, depending on how the manufacturer configured access to the program. The Brother printers will be Dash-ready as of today, and the other devices will be ready by end of January 2016.

For example, in the case of the Brother connected printers that measure toner or ink levels, customers are instructed to sign up for automatic re-ordering through the Brother website. For those buying these printers new, that sign-up will be part of the printer’s setup instructions.

However, instead of buying inks from the manufacturer directly, Brother’s new connected printers are placing Amazon orders on your behalf. Brother says it has over 45 models immediately compatible with Amazon’s service.

These companies’ partnerships with Amazon were previously announced, but what was yet unknown is when these Dash-powered products would actually be able to take advantage of Amazon’s automatic re-ordering service.

In addition, the Dash Replenishment Service itself was previously in a private beta period. Now, Amazon’s APIs are broadly available. Any company that wants to use them in their own devices can visit Amazon’s website, and then begin the implementation process which involves adding “as few as 10 lines of code using simple HTML containers and REST API calls,” explains Amazon. To date, Amazon has announced deals with a number of device makers, including Samsung, Brita, Oster, Obe, Petnet, Clever Pet, Sutro, Thync, and Sealed Air.

Amazon’s Dash Replenishment program doesn’t only involve smart machines that place orders for you – the company also sells cheap “Dash” buttons that are associated with SKUs for common household items like paper towels, diapers or gum. When pressed, the buttons will place an Amazon order for customers. Amazon says more devices will become Dash-enabled in the future.