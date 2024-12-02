BehavioSec joins NICE Actimize X-Sight Marketplace

The X-Sight Marketplace leverages the X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service and further expands the functionality offered by the platform. The NICE Actimize X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service offers a single, unified way for financial service organizations to introduce new services while supporting financial crime, risk and compliance management capabilities.

Technology providers such as BehavioSec, in partnering with NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace ecosystem, are reviewed for their ability to complement financial crime and compliance solutions. Once approved, software and service providers become available to the NICE Actimize community via the X-Sight Marketplace.

BehavioSec Behavioral Biometrics helps financial services, fintech, retail, and other customers defeat attacks using stolen passwords and other weaponized online credentials. BehavioSec addresses identity, security and usability imperatives by offering a GDPR-compliant anti-fraud solution – BehavioSec’s software builds user profiles incorporating individuals’ inherent behavior with no added interaction required.

Integrating data from BehavioSec into NICE Actimize Integrated Fraud Management Platform, IFM-X, enables financial service organizations to enrich customer data sets with behavioural biometric data which helps to improve the accuracy of fraud detection and reduce friction in authentication processes. Behavioural biometric data assists in detecting both unauthorized fraud attacks, such as account takeover, and authorized fraud schemes, such as social engineering consumers into sending money under false pretenses.

Additional categories that will be added to NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace from other partner participants will include: ID Verification, Ultimate Beneficial Ownership, Value-added Data & Adverse Media, Watchlist, Device Identification, and User Authentication & Fraud.