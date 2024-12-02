Behaviosec delivers continuous authentication utilising behavioural biometrics

The Behavioral Biometrics Platform delivers continuous authentication and anti-fraud capabilities to help financial services, retail, cloud and other organizations mitigate account fraud risk.

Key features of the platform include:

Accuracy: BehavioSec’s platform is proven to yield low false positives alerts and deliver detailed information for real-time fraud detection and forensic purposes.

Availability: BehavioSecs platform can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud by the enterprise, giving customers flexibility and control over end user privacy.

Continuous authentication: By combining identity and security functions, BehavioSec continuously studies behaviours to spot suspect activity, denying blind spots necessary for remote access Trojan (RATs) malware, bots, man-in-the-browser (MITB) attacks and other threats to compromise accounts or files.

BehavioSec is already validated to deliver trusted authentication measures required under the European Union’s PSD2 mandate and it combines inherence with institutions’ existing log-in credentials, requiring no additional training, hardware or action from end users.