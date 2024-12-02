BehavioSec adds continuous authentication features to biometrics platform

The new addition gives banks, fintech firms, retailers and cloud service providers continuous authentication defenses against costly account hijacking and fraud committed with stolen passwords and other credentials. BehavioSec’s software platform defends Web portals, storefronts and mobile apps, and detects suspicious use of attack obfuscation techniques. It also adds Docker container support to facilitate on-premise deployments and a real-time feed of more than 1.5 billion compromised devices. It pushes anti-fraud defenses further out to identify attackers before they begin compromising accounts.

New features in version 5.0 of BehavioSec’s platform includes: new account fraud detection and faster deployment and integrations

The new account fraud detection feature provides:

- Global profiling, which detects suspicious activity by comparing new users’ sessions to those in BehavioSec’s entire protected population.

- Identifying bad actors on first connection, which uncovers attempts to hide origin via the use of VPNs, TOR and other proxy services. It flags suspect requests by matching against a real-time feed of more than 1.5 billion compromised devices.

- Continuous touch support, which utilises continuous touchscreen gesture information, facilitating detection on mobile devices even when on-screen keyboard usage is limited.

The faster deployment and integrations features provide:

- Detection algorithms that reduce the number of interactions necessary to profile and recognize individuals, and facilitate the detection accuracy of remote access threats.

- Docker container support, which facilitates on-premise deployments in many environments.

- Case management, which expands how organizations’ fraud analysts manage decisions made by BehavioSec’s rules engine. It automates integration of fraud alerts with third-party case management systems.