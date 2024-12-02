beep launches NFC-based card loading

In another market offering, beep card operator AF Payments is harnessing NFC technology present in mobile phones to enable users to top up their cards. The app currently accepts payments via Mastercard, Visa, or JCB credit, and debit cards, as well as GCash, Paymaya, or QR PH, and carries a minimal processing fee.

To use this feature, cardholders must download the latest version of the beep card app on their NFC-enabled smartphone, select the card to be loaded or input the details of an unregistered card, enter the amount to be loaded, complete the payment details, and wait for validation. Finally, the load is received by placing the card against the back of the phone and waiting for the confirmation status.

Apart from real-time reloading, cardholders can use the mobile app to check their balance and monitor their transactions. They can also earn reward points for every spend transaction, which can be redeemed as beep load or QR tickets for select routes.