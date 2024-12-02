Beehive, Thanachart Bank launch SME value chain financing programme

The partnership with Beehive Asia, part of the global Beehive fintech group, will offer enhanced digital financial solutions to SMEs looking to improve liquidity through invoice finance. As part of the partnership, the bank will streamline its Value Chain Financing Program, created to digitalize the traditional supply chain process and facilitate SME access to finance, according to bank officials.

Thanachart Bank offers financial services to over 4 million customers including retail, hire purchase, corporate and SME banking, insurance, life assurance, securities brokerage and fund management.

Beehive Asia, part of the global Beehive fintech group, is a digital platform providing finance solutions to businesses, financial institutions and investors.