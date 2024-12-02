Beanstream launches sproutPOS in Canada

sproutPOS is one of the first mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solutions with Europay, Visa and MasterCard (EMV) chip and PIN technology that enables merchants to process payments with Interac debit, MasterCard, Visa and AMEX using their smartphones and tablets.

With sproutPOS, independent business owners in Canada can process mobile payments anywhere their business takes them. The sproutPOS payment terminal connects through Bluetooth to the free sproutPOS app supported on iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

The platform is secure with point-to-point encryption, credit and debit card tokenization, compliance with PCI data security standards and secure sockets layer (SSL) encryption.

A cornerstone of the sproutPOS platform is Beanstreams sproutPOS EMV software development kit (SDK) that enables developers to integrate sproutPOS payment processing technology into their apps and software. An integration can be completed in a matter of days and gives developers access to a fully EMV certified mobile payment solution integrated into their app experience.