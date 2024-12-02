BEAM cryptocurrency launches under Mimblewimble protocol

Together with the Grin cryptocurrency, BEAM intends to use the Mimblewimble protocol as a mean to make transactions secure with confidentiality and eliminate traceability.

BEAM official GitHub further details what users should expect with the unveiling of their cryptocurrency. According to the launch, BEAM users will able to control the availability of their information to interested parties. The additional feature of transparency would have not only individuals using the crypto but also businesses looking to utilize the optional transparency feature.

Aside from the data control, BEAM also looks to introduce a new technology known as Dandelion to build upon the confidentiality of the transactions. The Dandelion technology will further focus on facilitating the obscuring of the network traffic activity through the randomization of the pathways present. That will be made possible with the paths through which the blockchains transactions start being dispersed on the decentralized network structure.