



Following this announcement, the partnership will be exploring more opportunities to expand across the development of other products and services. In addition, the deal will enable overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Japan to send money using Seven Bank’s International Money Transfer mobile app.

BDO and Seven Bank will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the BDO x Seven Bank partnership

BDO currently has a wide network of remittance partners across the regions of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company was developed in order to serve OFWs and their families via its physical and digital network and products like BDO Kabayan Savings and Cash Pick-up Anywhere, which aim to allow beneficiaries to receive and withdraw money through various locations and channels. These include ATMs, BDO and BDO Network Bank, Inc. branches, BDO Remit counters at SM malls, as well as its Cash Agad partner agents.

Throughout this collaboration, BDO will continue to provide new, efficient, and secure services to customers and clients, aiming to offer an optimised experience and accelerate its development process. At the same time, the company will make sure that all transactions are successfully done by the senders and received by the beneficiaries securely, to ensure an improved payment experience.