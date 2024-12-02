BCP deploys FacePhis selfie authentication tech SelphID

Via this collaboration, BCP marks FacePhi’s first foray into Peru. However, the company has formed security partnerships with banks in Ecuador, Uruguay, and Argentina. Moreover, FacePhi has turned its attention to the APAC as well, as it recently opened a new office in South Korea.

The SelphID solution uses facial recognition to match a selfie against the photo on an official government ID. The aim of this is to ensure the proof of identity when opening a new bank account or performing other banking activities. The technology is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and will be available to customers who visit BCP’s website.