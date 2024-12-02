BCB Group, Bitstamp team up to enable GBP transfers

Through this partnership, the European cryptocurrency exchange, Bitstamp can support deposits and withdrawals directly in GBP. This move follows Coinbase, Kraken, and the UK company Coinfloor to offer GBP processing.

BCB Group caters to the needs of exchanges, institutions and high net worth clients seeking OTC (over-the-counter) execution for their accounts. The feature will be enabled by the end of 2019, according to a statement.