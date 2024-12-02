



PayRetailers is a worldwide payment processing solution that ensures secure transactions across Latin America and Africa. The company serves as a partner for businesses that need tailored payment solutions. With a platform backed by a direct API and commercial agreements, PayRetailers offers access to over 300 local payment methods, efficiently adapting to the market.

The transaction is part of PayRetailers' strategy to expand its presence in Brazil, following the acquisition of a payment institution licence from the BCB in April 2024. Furthermore, the acquisition will support PayRetailers to gain direct access to Pix, a popular payment system in Brazil which lets users instantly transfer money in Brazilian real, strengthening its regulatory and risk management structure, and expanding its opportunities in Open Banking.

Transfeera provides platform and technology solutions for payment processing and bank data validation. Established as a regulated Payment Institution in 2023, this fintech has already secured investments from Goodz Capital, Bossa Nova Investimentos, Honey Island, 4UM Investimentos, and Curitiba Angels.

Based in Santa Catarina, this fintech has onboarded more than 500 new clients, upgrading PayRetailers' infrastructure both in Brazil and globally. With operations spanning over 20 countries in Latin America and Africa, PayRetailers aims to expand its services to Brazilian businesses by 2025.

Transfeera officials stated that this acquisition grants access to a diverse array of payment methods throughout Latin America and Africa via a single API, encompassing over 20 countries and 250 payment options.

PayRetailers other developments

In December 2024, PayRetailers launched an improved Pix payment solution tailored for betting operators in Brazil.This development came as the nation prepared for new sports betting regulations, set to be implemented on the first of January 2025. Pix, Brazil's instant payment system created by the Central Bank, was used by 90% of the adult population, establishing it as a fundamental component of the country’s financial transactions. The upgraded solution from PayRetailers met regulatory requirements that stipulate sports betting payments must be processed through bank accounts owned by individual players.