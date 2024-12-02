BBVAs VC fund leads USD 9 mln funding round in Steady

Steady is seeking to accelerate its expansion this year, and the new funds will be used to launch additional product lines.

The business helps workers by, for example, helping them find extra income generating shifts, build networks which can support work opportunities, and building buying power communities.

Other services it currently offers are augmenting retirement savings, working around childcare responsibilities, or supplementing insufficient income from a primary employer.

Steady says it will start offering financial services in the near future.

The company says it leverages those within the digital economy, building or supplementing their incomes with second jobs, additional shift or other forms of part time, or gig, work.

Propel Venture Partners is an independent unit of BBVA, focused on investing into financial and technology businesses.

Most notably, BBVA announced in April it would invest USD 50 million into Sinovation Fund IV, a Chinese venture capital fund run by Sinovation Ventures, and with a special focus on artificial intelligence (AI).