BBVAs Propel invests into online mortgage broker Trussle

The series B funding, which in total comes to GBP 13.6 million, will help the fintech start-up continue its growth and onboard new customers.

Trussle is the UK’s first online mortgage broker, offering both existing mortgage holders, and first time buyers, a streamlined process for applying for house buying funds.

By minimising paperwork and automating with proprietary technology the mortgage searching process, allowing their system to cross check against more than 11,000 mortgage deals.

This digital process enables customers to watch the progress of their application end to end whatever time of the day they choose to apply.

It also means Trussle, which aims to reduce what it claims are up to GBP 10 billion wasted by homeowners every year by being on the wrong deal, has been able to cut the brokerage costs of applying, giving customers a better deal.

What’s more, after the application is agreed and the funding secured, Trussle will keep tracking offers for the customer and alert them when they could more to a better deal to save money.