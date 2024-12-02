BBVA to launch blank credit card Aqua in Spain

According to Crowdfundinsider.com, Aqua features a CVV code but does not contain card numbers (PAN) or expiration dates printed on the cards. BBVA informed that this concept reinforces security for both the digital and physical versions of the card, since not having this data prevents possible fraudulent use.

According to BBVA, customers must access the app and check the card number, CVV and expiration date before making a purchase.

The card will be available at the end of October 2020 and will be compatible with all mobile payment systems offered by BBVA. In addition, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay will also be supported.