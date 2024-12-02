BBVA to include fraud prevention tools into new global payments system

The company reported that the platform, which is called Global Gateway, ensures large retailers may accept payments in everything from debit cards and credit cards to bank transfers or Paypal and Alipay as well as virtual payment solutions. Moreover, it allows processing payments from popular alternative bank transfer services in the EU, such as iDeal, Sofort, Giropay and Multibanco. Global Gateway is built on Mastercard Payment Gateway Services infrastructure.

BBVA reported that the Global Gateway is now available in Spain, for retailers in all of Europe and will soon be available for other countries, including the US and Mexico, as well as other Latin American regions.