BBVA to expand Veridas biometric onboarding around the world

The selfie-video of the prospective customer showing an identification credential was developed by Veridas, a joint venture between BBVA and Das-Nano launched in 2017. The service is available in Mexico, Spain, the US and Columbia, and BBVA plans to launch it soon in Peru, Argentina, and Turkey.

The technology has been adapted to the unique requirements of different countries and market. Customers in Columbia do not need to download or install an app to perform remote digital enrollment, but can do so through the web. On the other hand, different mechanisms are used for digital identity verification in Turkey and the US to meet the regulatory requirements and customer expectations in those countries.

BBVA is now seeking to extend the technology beyond enrollment to enable customers to sign up for products including new payment cards, loans, or mortgages.