BBVA pushes its way to seamless payments with facial recognition

In order to use the new system, users just need to register in the app with a selfie, activate their smartphone’s Bluetooth and localization, and look at the camera so that it can identify their face. Customers in the bank’s restaurants simply have to stay in front of a camera booth next to the cash registers, and provided they have registered, the system identifies them and automatically bills the customer for the purchase. In the bank’s cafes, colleagues can also use the dedicated Selfie & Go app to order their drinks ahead, with the system automatically charging the customer when they collect.

The new payment system is part of BBVA’s determination to lead the development of frictionless payments in order to transform customers’ purchase experience in stores. This new trend allows the payment part of the purchase process to “disappear” or to be made practically non-existent for the user.

While at the moment the system is only being used to take payments for pre-set meals and drinks, the next iteration should allow the system to actively scan the customers’ tray and to bill them for what is on it.

The bank is also working on solutions for other retailers that link RFID tags into the system, so customers can choose what they want within a store, and then as they engage with the camera to pay, the value of the goods chosen is calculated and the payment made.

The newly deployed system uses the facial recognition system developed by the startup Veridas.