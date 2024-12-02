BBVA launches NFC payments based on Visa HCE specifications

Customers in Spain with an Android NFC handset can use host card emulation (HCE) to make contactless payments. The service is set to be extended to customers in the US, Mexico and Chile later in 2014.

Customers with a mobile phone running Android 4.4 or later need to download the latest version of the BBVA Wallet app to begin making NFC payments. The bank is also making contactless stickers available to customers without a suitable mobile phone.

As well as contactless payments, the BBVA Wallet app also provides customers with notifications for each transaction made, finance options for purchases, discounts and offers.