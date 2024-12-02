BBVA launches new POS in Spain

The devices have a new technology based on Android that allows merchants to add useful functionalities. BBVA already allows various 'apps' to be downloaded at these POS terminals and will progressively include new functionalities. Cameras are also installed at the new terminals, meaning that customers will be able to accept payment alternatives such as those that require the capture of a QR code.

This terminal will also allow customers from outside the European area to choose to pay in their own currency for purchases made with a Visa or Mastercard. Another aspect of the application that BBVA makes available to businesses that have this new device is an 'app', which at no cost, allows them to manage VAT refunds automatically and in a 100% digital process ('TaxFree') to customers not resident in the European Union.