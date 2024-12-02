BBVA Compass introduces digital wallet in the US

BBVA Wallet, available as an app for iPhone and Android devices, gives clients a real-time view of card transactions and the ability to temporarily or permanently deactivate lost or stolen credit cards. The service also allows the banks credit card holders to set up transaction alerts and change their PINs.

BBVA Compass parent company, BBVA, first launched BBVA Wallet in 2013 in Spain and has since built a following of more than 570,000 users. The service was introduced to clients in Chile and Mexico earlier in 2015. BBVA Wallet is available for download free from the App Store and Google Play.

BBVA Compass is a subsidiary of BBVA Compass Bancshares Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BBVA. BBVA is a customer-centric global financial services group with a solid position in Spain, is the largest financial institution in Mexico and has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt region of the US.