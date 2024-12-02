BBVA builds global mobile payment platform

The platform developed by BBVA connects to Visa and Mastercard directly from each country’s application and provides the data required to process digital transactions from a smartphone. For this, the bank has used token technology, integrating the activation of mobile payments in its banking apps in any of the countries within its operating footprint.

Moreover, the platform will also offer customers new payment experiences, due to tokenization. This approach consists of replacing real payment card numbers with a unique identification code called a token, which is generated by Token Service Providers (TSPs) like Visa and Mastercard – and they allow transactions to be performed without exposing the customer’s real data.

Instead of relying on local platforms to deliver this functionality to each market, BBVA delivered a single development that provides these services directly across its entire footprint. With this platform, the bank also enables ecommerce providers to request tokens and store them instead of the credit card details.