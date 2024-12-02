BBVA announces new fintech accelerator programme

The programme, called BBVA Open Innovation Accelerator Program, aims to give startups a helping hand for success. Over the course of nine-months, those selected for the programme will receive expert guidance and support from senior leaders at the bank on a range of topics. These include several sessions on areas like technological implementation, sales techniques, and marketing. The sessions take place at the BBVA Open Space in Madrid, roughly once a month, as well as online involvement designed by Adventurees and regular meet-ups with a mentor from within the business.

BBVA also reported that the programme is aimed towards startups hat have an early stage or seed profile, and are developing fintech or fintech-related products or services, by working with a big bank like BBVA participants will be able to draw on the expertise the bank has to foster their growth.