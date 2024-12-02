BBVA and Rubean sign mutual reseller agreement for GetPAYD 

Both parties and corporate customers in Spain will benefit from the partnership. Rubean offers the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was created in cooperation with payment solution provider CCV. The software provider is now able to offer end-to-end contactless payment services to corporate customers in Spain. With this, the fintech allows users to accept contactless payments on Android-based smartphones and handheld devices on a large scale.

The reseller agreement between the two companies builds on their existing partnership, through which BBVA is already supplying Rubean's POS software to companies across Spain. In addition, Rubean is already integrated with the Spanish payment system via Redsys. The new agreement expands GetPAYD into an end-to-end service that covers the entire payment transaction chain from software-based cashless payment acceptance at the point of sale to settlement with the payee. As part of the agreement, BBVA will also become a reseller for GetPAYD. According to a Rubean representative, BBVA's acquiring services give companies across Spain access to the GetPAYD package.