BBPOS rolls out mPOS WisePad 2

WisePad 2’s is a mPOS that can be used in all environments: integrated POS, semi-integrated POS or stand-alone and can be directly connected to the payment gateway by Wifi or GPRS.

The enhanced technology supports all verification methods with card readers for magnetic stripes, EMV (EuroPay, MasterCard and Visa) and NFC (Near Field Communication), as well as a secure PIN pad. Customers using their debit and credit cards with varying verification methods abroad will not experience non-acceptance with merchants who are using WisePad 2 as their mPOS.

BBPOS is an innovator, designer, manufacturer and provider of end-to-end mobile POS solutions to sectors including mobile merchant, retail, hospitality, delivery, transport and government.