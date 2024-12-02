BBPOS rolls out Chipper 2X to assist SME merchants

The mPOS device can process a variety of card formats including EMV chip cards, magnetic stripe cards and NFC cards like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. It is fully certified including EMV L1 & L2, EMV Contactless L1, PBOC 3.0 L1 & L2, VISA PayWave, MasterCard PayPass, AMEX ExpressPay and Discover Contactless.

The Chipper 2X with the Chipper Cap accessory makes it a standalone device with an LCD display with Bluetooth capabilities allowing integration to existing POS Systems and traditional POS terminals.

BBPOS was founded in 2008 and is an electronic payment solution provider headquartered in Hong Kong with regional offices in San Jose, Miami, London, Singapore and Shanghai.