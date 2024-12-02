BBMSL partners with PayMe by HSBC

PayMe has a network encompassing over 3.2 million users and 67,000 merchants in Hong Kong’s digital payment landscape. By integrating PayMe, BBMSL strengthens its commitment to supporting its vast network of SME merchants. This collaboration allows SMEs to cater to a wider customer base and provide a seamless checkout experience that aligns with customers' preferred payment methods.

Commenting on this collaboration, representatives from BBMSL said they are happy to become a payment acquirer of PayMe by HSBC to providing their merchants with an additional payment option. The demand for digital wallets among Hong Kong consumers is growing, especially for PayMe. This collaboration reinforces BBMSL's commitment to offering innovative payment solutions. They hope that this initiative will assist merchants in boosting sales, attracting new customer groups, and thriving in the digital age.

In a reply, officials from PayMe said BBMSL was founded in 2017, the same year PayMe was launched in Hong Kong. Both of them are also committed to providing safe and secure payment solutions for merchants of different sizes, including the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that make up over 90% of businesses in Hong Kong. The partnership will allow BBMSL's merchants to access the large user base of over 3.2 million PayMe users in Hong Kong, unlocking new opportunities.











A diverse payment landscape

BBMSL has played a pivotal role in shaping Hong Kong's payment landscape by offering innovative and secure payment solutions, especially in the SME sector. They are committed to staying at the forefront of the industry, continuously developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of both businesses and consumers. BBMSL offers its merchants a wider range of payment solutions, ensuring merchants can cater to a wider range of customer preferences.





What does BBMSL do?

BBMSL is apayment solutions provider in Hong Kong, founded in 2017. They serve as both a payment service provider and an acquirer. They empower over 18,000 local and international business partners to solve payment issues and provide one-stop merchant services. Their payment service is fully compliant with the PCI DSS standard, ensuring the protection of merchants' and customers' private information.