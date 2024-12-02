BBL launches QR payments in Japan

With the new service, users will be charged lower fees for foreign currency exchange than credit cards or cash.

According to Bangkok Post, the bank plans to extend the cross-border QR code payment service in ASEAN countries where it has business operations. In addition, with several other banks, it is testing e-KYC in the Bank of Thailands regulatory sandbox.

BBL is present in eight other ASEAN countries: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines.