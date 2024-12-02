Baton Systems joins US Faster Payments Council





As a member of the FPC, Baton will act as a voting member in the Technology Providers segment on inclusive and collaborative approaches to issues that stand in the way of achieving faster payments.

Baton is working with banks and systemically important payments hubs to accelerate the movement of assets between counterparties through a rules-driven engine. It enables on-demand settlement and payments – in minutes instead of days, regardless of currency or asset class.

Baton’s automated solutions also help address the challenges of reducing settlement risk and increasing liquidity.