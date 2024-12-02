Basware to handle e-invoicing for McService Germany

According to the agreement between Basware and McService GmbH, the e-invoicing company will be covering supplier invoices for approximatively 250 McDonald’s Franchisees. McService GmbH is a purchasing association providing services and support to all Germany-based McDonald’s Franchisees. According to Basware representatives, the Finnish company is considered a trusted supplier and business partner for the McDonalds family in Germany.

Basware offers an open business network, providing networked source-to-pay, purchase-to-pay solutions, electronic invoicing and financing services. The company’s technology increases spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. Basware is doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange.