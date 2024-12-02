Basware teams with Fitek Slovakia for Central Eastern Europe coverage

The cooperation covers the Central Eastern European market for invoice processing, accounts payable automation and Basware Network Services. Fitek is a Slovakia-based company focused on financial automation processes. The company operates in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Fitek employs more than 240 people.

Basware provides networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services.?Basware’s commerce and financing network connects businesses in over 100 countries and territories around the globe. Among Basware’s main focuses are purchase-to-pay, invoice automation, procurement, financial automation, e-invoicing, travel & expense management, supplier collaboration, accounts payable automation, B2B transactions, and financing services.