Basware taps into trans-Tasman e-invoicing

The transaction was based on the Pan-European Public Procurement On-Line (PEPPOL) framework for e-invoicing. According to Basware, by the end of 2019, business will be required to start sending and receiving electronic invoices for trans-Tasman transactions using PEPPOL-compatible solutions.

The development follows a joint announcement by prime minister Jacinta Ardern and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison in February 2019 committing the two countries to adopting PEPPOL as a Trans-Tasman e-invoicing framework to streamline trans-Tasman trade.

Earlier, in October 2018, the two governments had issued a discussion paper Early thinking: Operational governance for trans-Tasman e-Invoicing setting out details of a proposed standard for trans-Tasman invoicing and asking for submissions. Basware said it had been working with the council since its inception and had agreed to participate in pilots of the technology with other DBC members.