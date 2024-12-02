Basware takes HOYTS Invoicing to the Cloud

Following a long-term relationship with Basware, which started more than 10 years ago, HOYTS has now decided to move their accounts payable solution to the cloud to future-proof their system, remove maintenance overheads for the IT team and improve their back-office team’s user experience.

HOYTS is an entertainment corporations with 50 locations across Australia and New Zealand, and over 2,700 staff. Giving their accounts payable team access to the latest invoice automation technology on the cloud will allow them to improve the IT infrastructure supporting their core business.

Basware is providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and financing services. Basware provides scale and reach for organisations of all sizes, enabling them to grow their business and unlock value across their operations by simplifying and streamlining financial processes.