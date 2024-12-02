Basware solutions now available on Microsoft AppSource

Microsoft AppSource is an online application marketplace that enables Microsoft users globally to find and access specialised line-of-business software.

Basware Accounts Payable Automation solution simplifies accounts payable invoice processing. With Basware, organisations can convert to paperless accounts payable, accelerate AP process by minimising invoice data errors, ensure touchless processing for both PO and non-PO invoices, and simplify and speed up invoice exception process.

Basware Procurement is designed to increase spend under management and contract compliance. Together with Basware Network, organisations can send and receive orders, invoices, credit notes and catalogs with your suppliers.The Basware Network enables companies to send and receive e-invoices with their trading partners globally — all through a single connection.