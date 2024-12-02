Basware Report proves e-invoicing can cut carbon emissions by 30%

According to the report, the transformation from paper invoicing to e-invoicing can cut down carbon emissions by more than a third. Most of the emissions savings, compared to paper-based systems, comes from improved efficiency in invoice handling. Companies reap the benefit of a reduced carbon footprint when employees spend fewer hours on tasks, which are better automated. These efficiencies positively impact reducing electricity and commuting costs.

Printing, distribution and paper manufacturing also affect the carbon impact results, but overall their share of the savings is smaller than the efficiency advantage e-invoicing brings. The report was composed by reviewing five different studies researched by universities and businesses during the past decade. Three additional sources of emissions in the Basware value chain were identified as being the production and operation of outsourced servers, customer office energy use, and customer travel.

Basware reports its carbon emissions regularly to UK-based environmental reporting organization CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project). 70% of Basware carbon emissions result from electricity use and business travel.