Basware provides invoice automation for Finnish financial group

The agreement covers Basware’s cloud-based e-invoicing services including P2P accounts payable automation, analytics and mobile services. The contract is a continuation of almost 20 years of cooperation between the companies.

According to Basware representatives, their customer wanted to move to the cloud and get the benefits of Basware’s SaaS solution. The client will get access to updates in the P2P mobile application. The cloud-based solution is expected to increase the customer’s eInvoicing automation level from the current 80% close to 100%. The customer receives over half of a million invoices annually.