Basware provides cloud-based invoice automation for Neogen Corporation

The deal covers Basware SaaS P2P and Basware Network. Basware partner Fluxym will play as the system integrator of the solution. Basware officials stated that since early summer 2017, they have worked with the Neogen team to prove Basware’s ability to manage and process direct and indirect spend through a single AP system.

Neogen Corporation is a food safety company that provides test kits and relevant products to detect dangerous substances in food. Founded in 1982 in Lansing, US, Neogen serves countries including Canada, United States, the United Kingdom, parts of Europe, Mexico and Brazil, India, and China.