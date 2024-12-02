Basware provides cloud-based invoice automation for Finnish telco DNA

The agreement covers a Basware P2P SaaS suite and Network services including Smart PDF, e-Orders Service, CloudScan with Self-Validation Service and Marketplace Service. The contract is a continuation of a long cooperation between the companies.

Basware offers an advanced P2P platform, which supports e-transactions, and ensures a high degree of auto-matching of received invoices against approved purchase orders. With Basware P2P platform DNA can realise cost savings, quicker working processes, eliminate human errors, and employees can more easily act by internal guidelines, according to DNA officials

DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks.