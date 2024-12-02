This tool, powered by Microsoft Azure's OpenAI ChatGPT technology, aims to enhance customer support services provided by Basware. The collaboration with Microsoft and Zure enables Basware to utilise ChatGPT technology within the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform while ensuring stringent security measures to safeguard customer data.

In essence, AskMary assists Basware's customer support team in handling complex and diverse customer inquiries within the realm of financial management. The tool leverages Microsoft Azure OpenAI ChatGPT to offer tailored suggestions for engaging with customers and providing timely and effective resolutions. Customer support personnel input customer inquiries into the AskMary platform using predefined prompts, and the tool generates detailed response suggestions.

AskMary's namesake, Mary Gober, an expert in customer satisfaction and service excellence, underscored the tool's focus on improving communication with customers.

The primary benefits of AskMary

Some of the main benefits of this new generative AI tool include:

Enhanced Communication: Basware's customer support function is poised to provide clear, consistent, and timely responses, leading to increased customer satisfaction.

Customer Data Security: AskMary operates within a secure Microsoft Azure environment, bolstering the protection of customer data.

Human-Led Support: while AI aids in generating responses, the final refinement and delivery of responses remain the responsibility of Basware's customer support team, ensuring human interaction remains at the core of customer service.

Ease of Use: AskMary is accessible through an app integrated into Basware's Microsoft Teams platform, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of customer support.

According to the official press release, the application of the AskMary tool has received positive feedback and holds the potential for further utilization beyond customer support.

Representatives from Basware emphasised the company's commitment to AI technology and its plans for more AI-powered solutions within its support function in the coming years.

Officials from Microsoft Finland highlighted the collaboration's positive impact on Basware's customers and their dedication to harnessing the potential of AI.





More information about ChatGPT and Zure

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is at the core of AskMary, providing detailed responses to customer inquiries within Basware's Microsoft Azure environment.

Zure, an Azure-focused digital innovation company, played a pivotal role in swiftly implementing the technology within Basware's platform, setting new standards for customer experience in the era of AI. Sakari Nahi, CEO at Zure, expressed optimism about future collaborations in enhancing customer experience, streamlining operations, and ensuring data security.