Basware launches maturity services for source-to-pay processes

Maturity Services helps organisations assess, develop and refine their source-to-pay processes to benchmark, and then achieve, best-in-class source-to-pay with Basware.

At the core of Maturity Services lies the maturity assessment tool – an online role-based survey that provides the customer with an understanding of their organization’s maturity across seven areas that include procurement, accounts payment and organisation and governance. It also gives a more detailed analysis of a specific area of customer’s interest, allowing focused development plans to be created and then actioned with further support offered through Basware coaching services.

Basware offers an open business network, providing networked source-to-pay, purchase-to-pay solutions, electronic invoicing and financing services. The company’s technology increases spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. Basware is doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange.