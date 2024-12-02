Basware launches AI-driven virtual assistant for procurement

The chatbot serves as a virtual assistant, enabling people to find order requests and purchase orders that they have access to.

The Basware Assistant uses natural language processing and artificial intelligence to create a new and simplified way for people to interact with Basware’s e-procurement solution. They can communicate with the Basware Assistant like they would with a person, to search for orders and purchase requests using vendor and item names, as well as ID and document numbers. By giving people the ability to specify what they are looking, it eliminates the need for having to navigate a series of screens to reach their intended purchase.

Through its natural language processing and AI functionalities, the virtual assistant upgrades system usability, taking another step in streamlining the overall procurement experience. Not only does it help people find purchase orders and order requests more quickly and save them time, it also reduces the training required for new people to buy with Basware.