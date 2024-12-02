Basware introduces spend analytics

The new features provides visibility into all open spend, regardless of its source. Committed spend analytics include 100% of spend, both direct and indirect, based on purchase orders, payment plans and non-PO invoices providing both retrospective and future views into spend.

Typically, organizations focus on the retrospective view of how theyve spent money, but with committed spend analytics they can now see all open spend likely to occur in the future, company officials have stated. Committed spend analytics provide visibility to all open POs and non-PO invoices, including externally generated business documents.

Committed spend analytics gauge the level of commitment for the spend based upon business documents – such as purchase orders, payment plans and non-PO invoices – as well as predicting when spend is expected to actualize. Accuracy levels increase as the individual documents flow through the process and the overall number of total documents processed increases.